Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico, no threat for Central Alabama

In the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Mindy has officially formed as of 4 pm CT Wednesday, as Hurricane Larry remains a large, powerful storm in the Central Atlantic. Watch the latest forecast above for the most up-to-date information.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for a large part of the Big Bend region of Florida, including places like Mexico Beach, Port Saint Joe, Apalachicola Bay, and Apalachee Bay. This means that tropical storm conditions (39+ mph winds, coastal flooding, inland flooding, and storm surge) are likely within the next 36 hours.

Rainfall totals are not expected to exceed 2″ from Mindy across much of the impacted area, which includes Northern Florida, Southern Georgia, and Southern South Carolina.

