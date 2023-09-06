Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen as it moves WNW across the Central Atlantic with winds up to 70 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane very soon. On Friday, Lee is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Northern Leeward Islands.

Right now, the models keep it just north of the islands. Then it is expected to turn to the north and track between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda as it moves around an area of high pressure in the Western Atlantic. This will be something to watch closely, especially for Bermuda.

Invest 96L is a strong tropical wave that is along the coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic later this week or this weekend as it moves to the WNW. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

The remnants of Franklin are located over the North Atlantic and could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves between the Azores and Portugal later this week and weekend. It has a low chance of redeveloping in the next day or two.