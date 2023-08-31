Tropical Storm Idalia is located across North Carolina. It will move to the east and into the Atlantic Ocean today. The forecast calls for it to maintain its strength as a tropical storm through the weekend. Idalia could impact Bermuda on Sunday into Monday.

Hurricane Franklin is now a Category 2 hurricane in the Western Atlantic. The hurricane will turn northeast today and continue to weaken. It will track just north of Bermuda today, and then pick up speed as it continues northeast into the Central Atlantic.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Jose in the Central Atlantic. It is expected to remain a tropical storm through today and then weaken to a depression on Friday as it moves north across the Central Atlantic Waters.

Invest 94L, an area of low pressure, is over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized now, but conditions will be favorable for slow development. A tropical depression could form later this week as it moves northwest across the open Atlantic Waters. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Lastly, the remnants of Gert are located over the Central Atlantic. They have a low chance of redeveloping in the next few days, but conditions will not be favorable for development by the weekend.