Tropical Storm Fiona is located east of the Lesser Antilles with winds of 50 mph. It is not a perfect looking system as it battles some moderate wind shear. Fiona will move to the west and into the NE Caribbean on Friday. Once there, the wind shear is expected to still be present, and this could limit some strengthening. However, Fiona has been getting stronger with the wind shear now. The higher terrain of the islands will likely prevent significant strengthening.

By Monday, the models have the system turning NE toward the Bahamas as it moves away from Hispaniola. Once it is back over water it is forecast to become stronger, and could become a hurricane.

At this time, it looks like Fiona will stay out of the Gulf, but it could have some impacts to the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda.