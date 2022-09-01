Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle well west of the Azores Islands in the north-central Atlantic. It is forecast to move to the northeast and become the first hurricane of the 2022 season in a few days. This is not a threat to land.

Invest 91L continues to become more organized as it sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over the next few days. A tropical depression could form if it becomes a little stronger. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Invest 94L is a large area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is poorly organized, but there is the potential for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next two days before conditions are not favorable for development. It will move to the west over cooler waters later this week, and this will weaken the system. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.