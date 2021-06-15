Tropical Storm Bill heads toward the north Atlantic. Possible tropical development in Gulf later this week

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill last night off the U.S. East Coast. It will get a little stronger as it quickly moves to the northeast. Then it is expected to weaken pretty quickly as it moves over cold water on Wednesday. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Invest 92L is still in the Bay of Campeche. It remains poorly organized and it is sitting just east of the Mexican coast. It is expected to meander along the coast for a few more days before moving to the north. Some slow development is possible, and it could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week. It is still way too early to say where it will end up, but anywhere from northern Mexico to Louisiana could possibly see something from the disturbance. Regardless of development it will spread deep tropical moisture northward, and this will bring plenty of heavy rain to the northern Gulf Coast starting this weekend into early next week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 5 days.

Lastly, there is a strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa. It is disorganized, but some development is possible during the next few days before wind shear and dry air weaken it over the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

