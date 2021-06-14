Tropical Depression Two forms East of North Carolina | Tracking the Tropics

As of Monday, 10 a.m. CDT, Tropical Depression Two has officially formed in the Western Atlantic, about 105 miles East of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This area of low pressure is moving quickly to the Northeast at 21 mph, and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill sometime over the next 12 hours.

Fortunately, however, as this tropical depression becomes a named storm, it will continue tracking to the NE in the open waters of the Atlantic, away from the United States. By tomorrow evening, the storm may graze the Eastern coast of Nova Scotia, but is NOT expected to bring significant impacts to the region.

Above are all 21 of the primary names set to be used for all Atlantic-based tropical cyclones in 2021. After a weak, meandering Ana formed back on May 22nd, Bill is now the next name on the list.

Keep in mind that we’re also now tracking two separate areas of tropical interest, shown below…

The first area is one we’ve kept an eye on for the past few days. In the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Bay of Campeche), forecast guidance continues to show a gradually consolidating tropical low later on this week. As of right now, this area has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The next area now marked by the National Hurricane Center is an African Easterly Wave (AEW) traveling West through the main-development region of the Atlantic. Of course, this area would be much less consequential than the disturbance in the Gulf, but we’re keeping track of it. Depending on which of these two areas develop first, both of these areas could get the names Claudette and Danny.

