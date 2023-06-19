Invest 92L has strengthened into Tropical Depression 3 midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It is forecast to get stronger and become Tropical Storm Bret later today and a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. The track takes it west toward the Lesser Antilles over the next 5 days.

This is very unusual to have systems develop this far east in June. According to Dr. Philip Klotzbach from Colorado State University, the most recent named storm to form in the tropical Atlantic south of 23.5°N, east of 60°W was, ironically, Bret on June 19th, 2017.

There is also a tropical wave (Invest 93L) behind TD 3 and it has a medium chance to develop as it tracks to the WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic waters. A tropical depression could form within the next few days.

An El Nino has formed in the Pacific Ocean according to NOAA. This is the unusual warming of the tropical Pacific Waters off the coast of South America. An El Nino typically causes increased wind shear in the tropical Atlantic basin, and that breaks up tropical waves or tropical systems. However, forecasters noted that the tropical Atlantic water temperatures are above normal, and this could counteract the wind shear by making the storms stronger.