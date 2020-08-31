Tropical Depression Fifteen Forms; Expected to Become Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Depression Fifteen–4 PM CDT Monday

August 31st, 2020–At 4 PM CDT Monday, Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed about 100 miles Southeast of Myrtle Beach, SC. Currently, this area of low-level circulation has a minimum central pressure of 1009mb as it tracks Northeast at 12 mph, out into the open ocean.

Tropical Depression Fifteen Forecast Track–4 PM CDT Monday

As it tracks over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, this Tropical Depression is expected to strengthen into the 14th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season–Tropical Storm Nana. Fortunately for us, this storm will spare us of any impacts here in the mainland US, as it quietly tracks out to sea & passes North of Bermuda on Wednesday. We’re now getting a much needed break from landfalling hurricanes, after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura in much of Louisiana & Arkansas.

Tropics wide view–4 PM CDT Monday

Meanwhile in the Caribbean Sea, we’re watching another tropical wave named Invest 99L, which currently has an 70% chance of becoming our next Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm within 48 hours. As of right now, this storm does NOT appear to be heading towards the Gulf of Mexico. The Western Atlantic ridge appears to be strong enough this week to block this storm from tracking North. So, in all likelihood, it should continue its track West towards the Yucatan peninsula and NOT pose a threat to the mainland US.

2020 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names

Here are the remaining tropical cyclone names for the rest of the 2020 season. As you can see, we’re already well through half of our names on the list, despite being eleven days away from the historical peak of hurricane season on September 10th.

Be sure to stay tuned for more tropical weather updates right here on cbs42.com, under the Tracking the Tropics tab! Have a great evening, & be safe.