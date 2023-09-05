Tropical Depression 13 continues to strengthen as it moves WNW across the Central Atlantic. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Lee soon. Forecast model trends strengthen this into a hurricane in about a day as it approaches the NE Caribbean Islands. By this weekend it is expected to become a major hurricane. Right now, the models keep it just off the U.S. East Coast, but it will be something to watch.

There is a strong tropical wave that is along the coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic later this week as it moves to the WNW. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

The remnants of Franklin are located over the North Atlantic and could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves between the Azores and Portugal later this week and weekend.