This is the first time since 1968 that there have been two named storms (Bret and Cindy) simultaneously in June in the Atlantic according to Dr. Philip Klotzbach from Colorado State University.

Tropical Storm Bret is in the eastern Caribbean with 60 mph winds as it tracks to the west. It is batting moderate wind shear and the wind shear will get stronger tonight. This will cause Bret to have a steady weakening trend through Sunday when it is expected to dissipate into a trough.

Tropical Storm Cindy is located in the central Atlantic and is gradually strengthening as it moves to the WNW. Winds are up to 50 mph, and there is around a 24-hour window for Cindy to strengthen even more to 65 mph on Saturday. After that time, it will move into a trough of low pressure with strong wind shear. This will cause Cindy to steadily weaken into a remnant low by next Tuesday/Wednesday located northeast of the Bahamas.