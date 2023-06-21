Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Bret is looking ragged on satellite and is battling moderate westerly wind shear. It remains over warm water, so it could get a tad stronger over the next few days as it moves to the west. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate Bret today to provide a better estimate of the storm’s intensity and the size of its wind field. The forecast calls for it to enter the Caribbean Thursday night and weaken through the weekend.

Invest 93L is located halfway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It has become better organized and conditions are favorable for further development. It could become a tropical depression in the next few days. It will move to the west to WNW across the open Atlantic waters.