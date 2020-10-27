Tracking the Tropics: Zeta moves through the Gulf today, set to impact the coast tomorrow

We’ve got another day to watch Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico and get ready for potential impacts around here. We’ll see mainly calm weather today with more warmth and clouds around. A stray shower or two are possible late this afternoon or evening with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances crank up late tonight and tomorrow morning as the moisture from Zeta starts to stream in.

Waves of rain during the day on Wednesday are possible, with embedded thunderstorms in the mix as well. It will be nearly impossible to pinpoint when and where these waves of rain move through, so just be ready for rain tomorrow morning through the afternoon. As we get into the evening and overnight, rain chances increase as the center of Zeta moves through.







As the forecast stands right now, the highest chances for heavy rain (2-4 inches), gusty wind (in excess of 30 mph), and a severe weather potential (including damaging wind and a few tornadoes), would be south of I-59 late Wednesday and through the morning Thursday. The good news is what’s left of the storm will accelerate during this time, so impacts won’t linger long. The bad news is, this is still plenty of time for nasty weather to impact us. Downed trees and power lines, power outages, isolated flooding and the severe weather component are all possible in this set up. Please have ways to get weather information through the night Wednesday and early Thursday.





Drier and cooler weather returns to the forecast by late Thursday and into Friday with lows near 50 Friday morning and highs in the mid 60s. Temps will be cooler Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s, and highs will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s for the afternoon. We hope to see a little sunshine, but it does look like clouds will linger for the first half of the weekend.