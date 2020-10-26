Tracking the Tropics: Zeta intensifying this morning, set to become a hurricane later today

The structure of Zeta has continued to improve overnight and recent hurricane hunter missions to the storm find an intensifying tropical storm. Now with winds of 70 mph, it’s on the verge of becoming our 11th hurricane of the 2020 season.

Zeta is expected to strengthen into hurricane by later today, impacting the Yucatan Peninsula later tonight and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. On this forecast track, Zeta will impact almost the same exact areas that Hurricane Delta did just a few weeks ago.

Tuesday night to Wednesday will be important for us to watch the forecast track and structure of the storm, these factors will tell us a lot about the impacts we could see. Zeta is expected to maintain hurricane strength through this time frame, but it is forecast to weaken a bit before landfall.

However, the impacts along the coast will be the same, heavy rain, wind, rip currents and severe weather are possible from the Louisiana coast to the Panhandle. There is still some uncertainty in the track due to the main steering feature. An upper-level trough will pick the storm up and sling it to the northeast Wednesday, when that happens and how strong that steering force is will determine where the storm goes, and ultimately, what our impacts will be.

Right now, we want everyone to be ready for heavy rain, some wind, and the chance for a severe storm with damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible. We’ll continue to watch the forecast and keep you updated.