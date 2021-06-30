Tracking The Tropics: Watching two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Update: The tropical wave (Invest 95L) located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. Development of this system is unlikely as it battles wind shear. It will move west into the eastern Caribbean today and central Caribbean later this week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.





There is a broad area of low pressure (Invest 97L) and tropical wave located midway between Africa and the Windward Islands. It is producing a large area of showers and storms that are getting better organized. Conditions will be somewhat favorable for development and a tropical depression could form in the next few days. This disturbance is moving to the west-northwest and it will be moving into the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday. Forecast models show this disturbance moving across the Caribbean and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later next week. This will be something to watch. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop in the next 5 days.





