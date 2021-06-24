Tracking The Tropics: Watching two areas in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Update: There is an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Increasing upper-level winds will cause wind shear today, and prevent development of this low as it moves to the west-northwest. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

A strong tropical wave will emerge off Africa later today. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development in the next few days as it moves over marginally favorable water temperatures. It will move to the west-northwest and could become a tropical depression early next week once it gets into the central Atlantic Ocean. Forecast models are showing continued development as it moves toward the Windward Islands late next week. Right now, this is not a threat to the U.S. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance of development.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!