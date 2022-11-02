There are now two hurricanes in the Atlantic Tropical Basin at the same time in the month of November. This is only the third time in history this has happened.

Hurricane Lisa is in the western Caribbean off the coast of Belize. It will move to the west and make landfall in Belize soon as a Category 1 hurricane. It will track over Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico Thursday. On Friday, it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression, and meander over the water through the weekend. It is not expected to strengthen due to strong wind shear aloft. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Martin has become the 7th hurricane in the 2022 Atlantic Season. It is in the Central Atlantic and is getting stronger. Martin will transition into a large and strong extratropical cyclone on Thursday and move quickly to the north and then east the rest of the week across the far North Atlantic. This is not a threat to the U.S.