There is a trough of low pressure 750 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized as it moves through the Saharan Dust. However, conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days as it slowly moves to the WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

A tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa. It is disorganized, but some slow development is possible by this weekend as the wave becomes an area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. It will move to the WNW across the eastern Atlantic. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development into a tropical depression over the weekend. However, conditions will become unfavorable for development early next week. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

Lastly, an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it moves west toward Texas and Northern Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.