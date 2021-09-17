Tracking The Tropics: Watching a few areas for development across the Atlantic Ocean

Tracking the Tropics: An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located midway between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands, and it is disorganized. Conditions are only going to be somewhat favorable for development in the next few days. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.





There is a large area of low pressure (Invest 96L) a hundred miles SE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is trying to get better organized, but the thunderstorms are displaced well to the north and east of the center. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system. A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the next day or two before Saturday night. Then it will transition into a gale-force low (non-tropical low). It will move NE away from the U.S. East coast and across the western Atlantic. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to the U.S. East Coast later this week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.





Lastly, a tropical wave is located SE of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are to be only somewhat favorable some development, if any, as it moves to the WNW over the far eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

