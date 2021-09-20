Tracking The Tropics: Two named storms in the Atlantic and another storm possible later this week

Tropical Storm Peter is moving just to the north of the Lesser Antilles. It is battling strong wind shear according to the Hurricane Hunters and satellite data. The center is located to the west of the strongest thunderstorms. Peter will track to the WNW around the SW side of a subtropical ridge of high pressure in the central Atlantic. Peter will stay north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It will stay a weak tropical storm through Wednesday. Then as it turns north, it will move over cooler waters and weaken to a tropical depression. This storm will stay out at sea.

Tropical Storm Rose formed over the weekend in the eastern Atlantic. It is ragged and is battling wind shear. Most of the thunderstorms are to the east of the center. Rose for forecast to sit over warm waters for the next 24 hours or so, and this will allow it to get a little stronger. Then it will move to the northwest over cooler water and gradually weaken to a tropical depression by the end of the week. This will stay out at sea.

A tropical wave (Invest 98L) is off the coast of Africa. Conditions appear favorable for development over the next few days as it moves to the west. A tropical depression could form later this week. This system is forecast to stay out at sea. NHC is giving it a medium chance for development.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!