Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE STRENGTHENS TO TROPICAL STORM NANA

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that the potential tropical cyclone has become Tropical Storm Nana. The maximum winds are estimated to be 50 mph with higher gusts.

While storms that form in Caribbean can move into the Gulf of Mexico and impact the coast, the forecast for Tropical Storm Nana looks more favorable for us. Right now, forecast models keep the storm on a westward track, heading for Belize and Honduras. People there can expect heavy rain and gusty wind within the next 24-36 hours. The storm will then move into Guatemala when it will weaken into a tropical depression.

We’ll have any updates for you on the potential track and impacts of Nana as we get them.

