Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred moving across Hispaniola today. Possible impacts to the U.S. next week.

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred formed Tuesday night near Puerto Rico. It is better organized, but now it will be battling dry air, some wind shear and moving over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola today and Thursday. Fred will then move over the northern coast of Cuba and move NW into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. On this track the intensity will be kept low at this time. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected turn to the north and be off the west coast of Florida. It will also strengthen due to the warmer water and getting away from land. Right now, there is A LOT of uncertainty in the forecast. Fred must survive its trek to the Gulf first. If it does, then it is possible a tropical storm could make landfall on Monday on the Florida Panhandle. It is too soon to stay where landfall could be located. IF Fred takes this path, we will not see too much rain from it since most of Alabama will be on the western side (drier side) of the storm. Make sure you check back for updates.





A tropical wave located a few hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days as it moves west across the central Atlantic. Forecast models want to take this system into the Caribbean in the next 5+ days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop at this time.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.