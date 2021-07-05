Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa to make landfall on Cuba today then headed toward Florida

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is a little stronger this morning as it sits just south of central Cuba. Hurricane Hunters will continue to get valuable information from the storm today before it moves inland over Cuba. Elsa is moving along the southwest periphery of a ridge of high pressure located over the central Atlantic. This will put the storm over Cuba today as a strong tropical storm near hurricane status. Then it will emerge in the Florida Straits/SE Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday morning. Elsa is expected to track over the Lower Florida Keys on Tuesday as it turns north.





Forecast models have been in better agreement with the future track of Elsa. They show the storm turning north today and moving up parallel to the the west coast of Florida Tuesday and into Wednesday. It will battle moderate wind shear, so it is not expected to get very strong. It is expected to make landfall near on the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday midday as a tropical storm. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.

It will turn NE and move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of Virginia Beach as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

