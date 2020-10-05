Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. This is only the second time in recorded history we’ve had 25 named storms in the Atlantic (2005), and it’s the earliest we’ve ever reached this milestone.

Delta has strengthened this morning in the Caribbean, just south of Jamaica, and will continue moving northwest for the next couple of days. It’s forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by tomorrow afternoon/evening and be a category one storm by the time it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.





Just like we’ve seen this hurricane season, forecast tracks and intensity forecasts can change over a 4-5 day span. However, we want to make sure everyone from the Louisiana to Florida Gulf coasts are ready for Delta’s impacts Thursday and Friday, and then possible impacts for Central Alabama Friday and Saturday.







Heavy rain, damaging wind, storm surge flooding and severe weather impacts are all possible along the Gulf coast as a potential hurricane approaches Thursday. As the storms moves onshore on Friday and then continues inland on Saturday, heavy rain, gusty wind and strong storms will also be possible. The track and intensity of the storm will tell the story, so it’s important to stay tuned to the updates for the rest of the week.