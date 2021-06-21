Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Claudette heads into the Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina Today

Tropical Update: Claudette has regained Tropical Storm status even though it is over North Carolina, but it is forecast to move into the Atlantic Ocean. It will stay a tropical storm the next few days as it moves northeast off the U.S. East Coast. The storm is expected to dissipate by mid-week as it moves over colder water.

There is a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands with a cluster of thunderstorms. It has a slight chance of development the next few days before upper-level winds become less favorable for development as it moves to the west. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!