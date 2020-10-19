Tracking the Tropics: Tropical depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Epsilon

We now have our 26th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. Tropical Storm Epsilon has continued to strengthen this morning and it’s not moving much, with the NHC saying it’s stationary as of the 10 AM advisory.

Little overall motion is expected through tonight with a slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion beginning on Tuesday, and this motion should continue through midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles primarily to the northeast and east of the center.

This is an historic storm, as Epsilon marks the 26th named storm of the season. This is the most all-time, breaking the old record of 25 set in 2005.