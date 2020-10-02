Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

(WIAT) — The latest tropical depression of the busy 2020 hurricane season has formed this morning in the western Caribbean Sea south of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and its movement is to the northwest at 9 mph. At this rate, it will impact the northern portion of the Yucatan over the weekend with torrential rain and possible flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts TD 25 to become Tropical Storm Gamma later this weekend and maintain that strength over the Yucatan through the weekend, into next week. It is then forecast to make a sharp turn to the west and move toward northern Mexico and southern Texas. This would keep the impacts well south of the Alabama/Florida Gulf coasts.

We’ll continue to watch the progress of this latest tropical depression and give you any important updates.

