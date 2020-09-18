Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 22 set to become Wilfred later today

Tropical Depression 22 is still a fairly disorganized storm, but through today, it’s expected to strengthen enough to become a tropical storm. When it’s named, it’ll be called Wilfred. Just a note..this is the last name on the list for the Atlantic hurricane season. If we have any more tropical storms or hurricanes, which is inevitable, we will start naming storms according to the Greek alphabet.

Latest forecast track of Tropical Depression 22.

The official forecast track for TD 22 shows the strengthening today, then a slow trudge to the north through the weekend. It’s forecast to become a hurricane by Monday and slowly drift to the west toward Texas. While the storm doesn’t appear it will impact us here in Central Alabama or the Gulf coast that was hit hard by Hurricane Sally, we need to watch it very closely over the coming days.

Here are the key messages from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm, and possibly a hurricane, while moving slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

While it is too early to determine what areas could see direct wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts from this system, interests throughout the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system and future updates to the forecast.