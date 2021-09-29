Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 20 forms in the eastern Atlantic, and Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. Then it will start to weaken by Sunday as it moves over cooler water, and become a Category 1 hurricane on Monday. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

Invest 90L has become Tropical Depression 20 forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecast to become Tropical Storm Victor later today and a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It will move west, then turn NW and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic (aka Fish Storm). It will weaken back to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The remnants of Peter are located several hundred miles ENE of Bermuda. The circulation has become less defined, and there are only a few showers. It will battle strong wind shear, and it is no longer expected to redevelop. NHC is giving this system a low chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure (invest 91L) and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, but it is interacting with Invest 90L (stronger low pressure) to the east, and this is hindering development. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

