Tracking the Tropics: Things are picking up in the tropics, keep an eye on three areas in the Atlantic

NOAA has updated their 2021 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook and is now calling for:

-15-21 named storms (up from 13-20)

-7-10 hurricanes (up from 6-10)

-3-5 major hurricanes.

The sea surface temperatures are not as high as last year, but reduced wind shear & a strong west African monsoon all will help to the current conditions to increase hurricane activity soon.

There is a small area of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, and development is not expected during the next day or two as winds shear impacts the system and it is moving only somewhat warm waters. It will move to the NNW over cooler waters by Thursday, and that will end the chance for development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday evening. Conditions are somewhat favorable for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend and early next week. It will move to the west around 15 mph. There is some Saharan Dust over the region, so it will have to battle this dry dusty air. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development over the next 5 days.





Lastly, there is a tropical wave located across the central Atlantic. It’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over a large area. Conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday into early next week as it moves to the WNW. The NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

