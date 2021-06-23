Tracking The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin has become quiet

There is a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds will continue to cause wind shear by Thursday, and development of this disturbance is unlikely as it moves to the west. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast models are hinting at some development over the NW Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico late next week. This is something we will watch to see if it happens. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

