Tracking The Tropics: The 2021 Hurricane Season Ends Today

Today, Nov. 30 is the last day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. It was predicted to be an active season, and it lived up to its expectations.

We are FINALLY done! The 2021 Hurricane Season comes to an end today. There were 21 named storms. 7 hurricanes. 4 major hurricanes. #Ida was the worst system with a landfall on Louisiana as a Cat. 4. This brought rain to #Birmingham too. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/dM83a1wBKe — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) November 30, 2021

This season we had 21 named storms, 7 became hurricanes and 4 strengthened into major hurricanes. The U.S. was hit by 6 named storms, 2 hurricanes (Ida and Nicholas) and 1 major hurricane in Louisiana (Ida).

This season was the third move active year on record in terms of named storms according to NOAA. The factors that influenced the very active season include the ongoing La Nina, warmer than average sea surface temperatures from the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, and the above average West African Monsoon rainfall.

Southeast Louisiana was devastated by Category 4 Ida on August 29 – the 16th anniversary when Katrina hit Southeast Louisiana. Ida’s winds were over 150 mph from the coast to inland areas of Houma to LaPlace. This area is still recovering, and it will be quite some time before it gets back to normal.

Fortunately, everything remains quiet on this last day of the season, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. However, it is worth noting we can still get a named storm after the season ends.

The 2022 Hurricane Season will officially begin on June 1st.

