Tracking The Tropics: TD 5 becomes Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Depression 5 has become Tropical Storm Elsa as it sits to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It will continue to move quickly to the west across the islands and into the Caribbean on Friday as a tropical storm. The forecast track takes it across the northern Caribbean all weekend and into Cuba by Sunday still as a tropical storm. It is expected to cross Cuba on Monday and into the SE Gulf of Mexico to start next week.

There is still plenty of uncertainty with the extended forecast track. Right now, the forecast models have this system moving across the far eastern Gulf and possibly impacting Florida. However, it will have to survive its track across the Caribbean and over the islands. This will be something to watch. It is way too early to say if we will have any impacts across Alabama later next week. Stay tuned for updates.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!