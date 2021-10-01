Tracking the Tropics: Sam remains a powerful category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic. Victor expected to weaken this weekend

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is still a powerful and impressive Category 4 hurricane. It will likely peak in intensity today as it sits in an area of low wind shear. It will remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. Then it will start to weaken by Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Victor is over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It will move WNW then turn NW and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic (aka Fish Storm) and remain a tropical storm. It will weaken early next week as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!