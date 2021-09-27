Tracking the Tropics: Sam remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic. Also watching three other possible systems

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane this week. It will turn to the NW and then north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles SE of Bermuda. They have become a little better organized and conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment into a tropical depression in the next day or two. My mid-week conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form around mid-week. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!