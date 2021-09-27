Tracking the Tropics: Sam remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic. Also watching three other possible systems

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane this week. It will turn to the NW and then north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles SE of Bermuda. They have become a little better organized and conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment into a tropical depression in the next day or two. My mid-week conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form around mid-week. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

