Tracking the Tropics: Sally makes landfall at Gulf Shores, life-threatening conditions ongoing along the coast

Hurricane Sally made landfall at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour.





The main impacts of Sally are still well to our south this morning, including life-threatening flooding from storm surge and heavy rainfall, damaging wind and spin-up tornadoes. These impacts will continue through this afternoon near the coast. With all the nasty weather there, the forecast for us has gotten a lot better.





The track of Sally will take it on a more southerly path, which will keep the heavy rain and severe weather threat to our south and east. Rainfall forecasts are now greatly reduced, but most of us still need to be ready for waves of rain most of the day with a risk of flash flooding for low-lying and flood prone areas. We’ll also have some gusty wind to deal with as the center of the storm moves closer. Just a note, Sally hasn’t behaved as forecasters have thought, so we need to be ready even though the forecast looks better.





By Thursday, the remnant low of Sally will sit south of us, with much of the heavy rainfall displaced from the low pressure center. We’ll see some lingering rain in the morning, but the rest of the day should be rain free. Gusty winds are possible on the order of 15-25 mph through the afternoon hours, but those should die down by the evening. A trend toward drier and more stable weather is on the way starting on Friday.

By the end of the week, a front will move through, picking up what’s left of Sally and pushing it east. This will also usher in northerly wind and drier air for Central Alabama. Dare we say, FALL RETURNS to the region by the end of the week and weekend ahead. Low humidity, comfortably cool mornings and sunny, dry afternoons are coming.

LATEST POSTS