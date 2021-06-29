Tracking The Tropics: Remnants of Danny over Birmingham today. Watching two other systems in the Atlantic

Tropical Update: Danny is now just a remnant low as it continues to move NW inland over South Carolina and Georgia. It is a very small system with most of the rain displaced to the southwest of the center. The rain and storms will move NW across Georgia and northern Alabama today as a remnant low. The remnants will move into Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday as the system dissipates.

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this weekend upcoming weekend as the system move west to WNW. It will approach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night and move across the Greater Antilles by the weekend. After that, forecast models are hinting that this system could curve up the U.S. East Coast. This is something we will be watching after the 4th of July Weekend. NHC is giving this disturbance a medium chance for development in the next 5 days.





There is a tropical wave located about 800 miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has become a little better organized and some slow development it possible during the next few days. This one may be worth watching as the forecast models are hinting that it possibly could move into the Gulf of Mexico late next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

