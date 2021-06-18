Tracking the Tropics: PTC 3 makes landfall tonight on Louisiana with heavy rain for Alabama this weekend

1 PM Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3’s circulation is getting better defined, and it is a little stronger. The NHC is saying the sustained winds are up to 45 mph, but it is not a tropical system yet. The wind shear is pushing all the thunderstorms well to the east of the center of circulation.

PTC 3 will continue to battle the wind shear and become a lopsided system as it moves to the north today/tonight. It is forecast to become a subtropical/tropical storm later today or tonight before it makes landfall on Louisiana. Then it will weaken once inland as it turns to the northeast. Expect plenty of heavy rain with this system. The coast could see 6-10″ and in land areas around Birmingham will have 3-5″+. We will need to watch out for flash flooding issues all weekend with quickly rising streams, creeks and rivers. The rain will gradually come to an end on Sunday across central Alabama.

Today: We will have one more day of sunshine before we have to deal with some heavy rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 (PTC 3) in the Gulf of Mexico. Today, will become partly cloudy, hot and more humid as the area of high pressure north of Alabama moves to the U.S. East Coast. Southerly winds will help to make it more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Clouds from PTC 3 will move in tonight and it will become muggy. We could see a stray shower toward daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Father’s Day Weekend: Unfortunately, it looks like a soggy weekend for the Dads. PTC 3 will make landfall early on Saturday morning on the south Louisiana Coast as a possible Subtropical/Tropical Storm Claudette. It will turn NE and track toward the Birmingham area. We will start Saturday morning with plenty of clouds. Rain will start moving across central Alabama by late-morning and continue for the rest of the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, so we need to watch out for some flooding issues. The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 7 AM Saturday until 7 PM Sunday. There will also be a chance for a few tropical-type brief tornadoes Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. The rain will keep high temperatures to only the lower 80s.











More heavy rain is expected on Saturday night along with the chance for a tornado or two. Once again, we need to watch out for some flooding around central Alabama. It will be very muggy with lows in the 70s.











On Sunday, PTC 3 will move away from Alabama and impact Georgia and South Carolina. The heavy rain will slowly move out of Alabama by the afternoon/evening. Total rainfall amounts will be around 3-5″, so we will need to watch streams, creeks and rivers for rising water levels. We will stay very muggy as the deep tropical moisture remains over the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Next Week Outlook: We will stay very humid to start the new work week, and this will lead to more rain on Monday. Some of it could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the 80s. A cold front will move through on Tuesday. This will tap into that humid air and set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The models now show the cold front pushing just south of Birmingham on Wednesday, and then stalling. This will keep us partly cloudy with a slight chance for some lingering showers. It will be a little less humid depending on how far south the front moves. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The front will linger over Alabama on Thursday, but it will remain mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday will be very warm and humid with a few showers and storms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

