Invest 91L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine (PTC9) in the Central Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a tropical depression tonight and tropical storm Harold before landfall Tuesday morning along the South Texas Gulf Coast on Padre Island. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate PTC9 later today. This is not a threat to Alabama. However, there will be increased rip currents along the Alabama Coast and Red Flags are flying. Stay out of the Gulf Waters!

Tropical Storm Gert is located east of the Lesser Antilles and is barely holding on to tropical storm status. It still has a well-defined circulation, but the storms are displaced east of the center. Strong wind shear will become a remnant low soon.

Tropical Storm Franklin remains poorly organized in the eastern Caribbean due to strong wind shear. It will turn north and move over Hispaniola Tuesday into Wednesday as a strong tropical storm. However, the center may change position to where the strongest storms are located. Once north of the Island, it will turn NE and strengthen into a hurricane just south of Bermuda on Friday. Forecast models are unsure of where to take it beyond Saturday. Right now, they have it curving back west toward Bermuda and the U.S. and then curving back out into the Atlantic next week.

Tropical Storm Emily is no longer a tropical system since there are no more thunderstorms. It is not just a remnant low.

Lastly, there is a tropical wave (Invest 92L) over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to strengthen and become a tropical depression later this week out in the open Atlantic waters.