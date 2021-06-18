Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 expected make landfall tonight in Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rain in Alabama

1 PM Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3’s circulation is getting better defined, and it is a little stronger. The NHC is saying the sustained winds are up to 45 mph, but it is not a tropical system yet. The wind shear is pushing all the thunderstorms well to the east of the center of circulation.

PTC 3 will continue to battle the wind shear and become a lopsided system as it moves to the north today/tonight. It is forecast to become a subtropical/tropical storm later today or tonight before it makes landfall on Louisiana. Then it will weaken once inland as it turns to the northeast. Expect plenty of heavy rain with this system. The coast could see 6-10″ and in land areas around Birmingham will have 3-5″+. We will need to watch out for flash flooding issues all weekend with quickly rising streams, creeks and rivers. The rain will gradually come to an end on Sunday across central Alabama.







Unfortunately, it looks like a soggy weekend for the Dads. PTC 3 will make landfall early on Saturday morning on the south Louisiana Coast as a possible Subtropical/Tropical Storm Claudette. It will turn NE and track toward the Birmingham area. We will start Saturday morning with plenty of clouds. Rain will start moving across central Alabama by late-morning and continue for the rest of the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, so we need to watch out for some flooding issues. The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 7 AM Saturday until 7 PM Sunday. There will also be a chance for a few tropical-type brief tornadoes Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.









More heavy rain is expected on Saturday night along with the chance for a tornado or two. Once again, we need to watch out for some flooding around central Alabama.







On Sunday, PTC 3 will move away from Alabama and impact Georgia and South Carolina. The heavy rain will slowly move out of Alabama by the afternoon/evening. Total rainfall amounts will be around 3-5″, so we will need to watch streams, creeks and rivers for rising water levels. We will stay very muggy as the deep tropical moisture remains over the area.







Please keep an eye on the weather by checking back with CBS 42, our website, App and social media pages. Stay safe and be weather aware all weekend.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!