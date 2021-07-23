Tracking The Tropics: Possible development off the Georgia and South Carolina coasts this weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 08:00 am

A trough of low pressure is located offshore of the the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia. It is trying to get better organized with more thunderstorms developing. Conditions are forecast to be somewhat favorable for slow development this weekend and early next week. It will drift/meander off the SE U.S. coast into next week.

NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next five days.

