Tracking The Tropics: Poorly organized Tropical Depression Fred is back over water and forecast to remain weak

Tropical Depression Fred is pretty rough looking thanks to the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, and it is hard to even find the center of circulation. Fred is now back over water between Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Most of the rain associated with the depression is displaced away from the center. Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system later today to get a better idea of how strong it is today. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the northern coast of Cuba, and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.





Fred will be battling dry air, moderate wind shear and moving near land. Due to these features, the intensity will be low, and it is not expected to strengthen. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico the wind shear will relax and Fred will be sitting over warmer water. Some strengthening is then expected, but it will all depend on how close it is to the Florida Peninsula. There will also be an upper-level low north of the system, and this could cause Fred to not get as strong due to some additional wind shear.

Right now, there is A LOT of uncertainty in the forecast. Fred must survive its trek to the Gulf first. If it does, then it is possible a tropical storm could make landfall on Monday on the Florida Panhandle. It is too soon to stay where landfall could be located. IF Fred takes this path, we will not see too much rain from it since most of Alabama will be on the western side (drier side) of the storm. Make sure you check back for updates.