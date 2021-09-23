Tracking the Tropics: Peter and Rose have dissipated. Tropical Storm Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane

Tropical Depression 18 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam. It is expected to show steady strengthening during the next several days, and it is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Sam is forecast to come a major hurricane (Cat. 3-4) in 5 days. Forecast models show the storm moving just north of the northern Windward Islands. After that time, the GFS has it staying farther east, but the Euro moves it more to the west – closer to the U.S. This will be something to watch. It is not expected to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Peter weakened into a remnant low last night. It lacks a well-defined center of circulation and is no longer producing thunderstorms. Therefore, it no longer meets the definition of a tropical cyclone. The remnants will turn north today, and it will stay on this track for the next few days. It will continue to battle strong winds shear.

Tropical Depression Rose is no longer a tropical cyclone as it sits in the central Atlantic. The remnant low will persist for a few days as it turns north and then east. It will continue to battle strong winds shear.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

