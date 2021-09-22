Tracking the Tropics: Peter and Rose continue to weaken in the central Atlantic. Invest 98L forecast to become a tropical depression soon

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Peter remains disorganized as it sits just to the north of the northern Leeward Islands. It continues to battle strong wind shear, and the center is full exposed. Most of the thunderstorms are well east of the center. The forecast models show that Peter will track to the WNW around the SW side of a subtropical ridge of high pressure in the central Atlantic the next few days. After that time, it will turn to the north and then northeast. Peter will stay north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It will stay a weak tropical depression through the next few days as it remains in a hostile environment. Then as it turns north, it will move over cooler waters and weaken to a remnant low. This storm will stay out at sea.

Tropical Depression Rose is poorly organized as it battles strong wind shear. The center of the storm is fully exposed with only a small area of thunderstorms in the east side of the system. Rose is moving NW and will continue this track for the next few days as it slows down. It will continue to battle strong winds shear and it is expected to weaken into a remnant low in the next few days. It will make a sharp turn to the north and then northeast. This will stay out at sea.

A tropical wave (Invest 98L) is located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is getting better organized but doesn’t have a well-defined center yet. Conditions remain favorable for development over the next few days as it moves to the west. A tropical depression is likely to form later this week as it tracks to the west. This system is forecast to track near the northern Leeward Islands this weekend. NHC is giving it a high chance for development.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!