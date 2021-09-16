Tracking The Tropics: No named storms right now, but watching 3 areas of development in the Atlantic

Today is the 1st anniversary of Hurricane Sally making landfall near Gulf Shores, AL as a Category 2 (105 mph). It is also the 17th anniversary of Category 3 (120 mph) Hurricane Ivan making landfall at the same location as Sally on the same day. Isn’t that unreal? Needless to say, this is a significant hurricane day for the state of Alabama.

Nicholas is a now a remnant area of low pressure over southwest Louisiana and will weaken to a non-tropical low today. It will stay stalled over western Louisiana for the next and spread rain today through Friday across Louisiana. Rain totals will be 2-3″+. The upper-level portion of Nicholas will move slowly across Mississippi and Alabama the next few days, so rain is expected to continue. Central Alabama will be far enough north of the center of Nicholas, so we will not get the heaviest rains.

There is a large area of low pressure a several hundred miles SSE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next few days as the system moves NNW to north across the western Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to the U.S. East Coast later this week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is getting better organized. Conditions are favorable for development as it gets better organized today. A tropical depression could form in the next few days as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the next day or two. Conditions are favorable for some development as it moves to the WNW over the far eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

