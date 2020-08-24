Tracking the Tropics: Marco weakens even more, Laura still south of Cuba

Satellite view of Marco and Laura.

Watch CBS 42’s Nate Harrington on the latest of Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco has weakened even more over the last few hours, with the main rain and storms displaced from the center of the storm. There is a large cluster of showers and storms moving in from the Panhandle that could impact our weather this morning and afternoon. We expect some indirect impacts from Marco as the storm will move mainly west toward the Louisiana Gulf coast later today. Through Tuesday, showers and storms will be scattered across the region as Marco fizzles out.

Here are the key messages for Tropical Storm Marco:

1. Gusty winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast beginning later today. Interests in these areas should follow any advice given by local government officials.

2. Residents along the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf coasts will be most impacted by Marco with storm surge flooding, heavy rain, and severe weather potential through Tuesday.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Marco from the NHC.

Laura is still a tropical storm at this time just south of Cuba in the warm waters of the Caribbean. It has maintained its strength from early this morning. The structure of the storm is still a little asymmetrical, meaning all the intense thunderstorms are displaced from the center and more in the southern half of the storm.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Laura.

Laura looks to continue its path to the NW and into the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast takes the storm near TX/LA coast by Wednesday as a hurricane, then quickly moving north and northeast through Thursday and Friday. Laura still has to go over Cuba, which has disrupted storms movement and structure in the past. We’ll have to see if the island causes any changes to the forecast strength and path over the next day or so.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Laura from the NHC.

Here are the key messages for Tropical Storm Laura:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected across much of Cuba today. Heavy rainfall is likely across Cuba and Jamaica today, and these rains could cause mudslides and life-threatening flash and urban flooding. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Dry Tortugas, and the Middle and Lower Florida Keys later today.

2. While the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts remain uncertain, Laura is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of the week. This could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather for areas that are likely to be affected by Marco. Interests along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of Laura and Marco and updates to the forecast during the next couple of days.

