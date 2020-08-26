Tracking the Tropics: Laura rapidly intensifying, hurricane conditions expected along TX/LA coast today

Satellite image of Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Laura is a mean looking hurricane on this morning’s satellite image. The once ragged storm now looks like a beast, feeding on the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest advisory for Hurricane Laura shows category two storm with 110 mph winds still moving quickly at 15 mph to the NW. A more pronounced turn to the north is expected later today while more strengthening is expected. Forecasts now call for Laura to become a category four hurricane before weakening some before landfall.

Track for the next 24 hours for Hurricane Laura.

Laura is still forecast to be major hurricane at landfall, a strong category three storm. Storm surge flooding, devastating wind damage and thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are all possible along the NE Texas and western Louisiana coast starting tonight and going through the early morning hours tomorrow.





Flooding rain, catastrophic wind and tornado damage is possible starting tonight through Thursday morning.



The storm will then pick up speed and move across the Tennessee River Valley on Friday and the Ohio River Valley on Saturday. This is when impacts for Central Alabama would be seen. Chances for shower and storms will go up for us, with the outside chance for a few strong, rotating storms on Friday in our NW area. This potential will have to be monitored and updated for any changes.

1. Life-threatening storm surge with large and dangerous waves is expected to produce potentially catastrophic damage from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion as water levels will begin to rise later today.

2. Hurricane-force winds are expected tonight in the warning area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana, and the strongest winds associated with Laura’s eyewall will occur somewhere within this area. Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.

3. Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected to begin this afternoon into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat and localized flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday night and Saturday.