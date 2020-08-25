Tracking the Tropics: Laura over the Gulf this morning, expected to be a hurricane later today

Just a quick note on Marco: The NHC will stop issuing advisories for the storm as of this morning. However, the remnants of Marco will still bring locally heavy rain and some wind to portions of the Gulf coast and even Central Alabama through the day today. We don’t expect severe weather, but tropical downpours with some isolated flooding issues are possible.

The remnants of Marco will cause heavy rain in parts of the Deep South today.

Now, let’s get to Tropical Storm Laura, which most likely will become Hurricane Laura later today as it moves over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. The 4am advisory still has the strength at a 65 mph tropical storm, but it may strengthen into a hurricane by later this morning or afternoon.

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Laura.

The major update to the track and intensity forecast this morning is the fact that Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at the time of landfall, which is forecast to be sometime Thursday morning. The location of landfall is still estimated to be somewhere near the TX/LA Gulf coast, with Louisiana being on the right hand side of the circulation (always the worst side when talking about storm surge/wind impacts).

Close up look at Laura’s forecast track up to landfall.



Something else of note on Laura’s track, once it gets picked up by the westerly winds, and its remnants are swept off the east coast of the U.S., the NHC predicts the low will regenerate into a tropical storm again. It’s still WAY TOO EARLY to know if this will happen, and where the regenerated storm might go, but it’s definitely and interesting twist.

Here are the key messages for Laura from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Laura is forecast to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast as a hurricane late Wednesday and early Thursday. Do not focus on the details of the official forecast given the typical uncertainty in NHC’s 2-to-3 day track and intensity predictions. In addition, storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura’s center along the Gulf Coast.

2. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, within the next 48 hours, and a storm surge watch is in effect for these areas outside of the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

3. Hurricane conditions are possible by late Wednesday from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana, with tropical storm conditions possible by Wednesday afternoon, and a hurricane watch is in effect. Hurricane Warnings will likely be issued for a portion of that area later today.

4. The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding, along with small streams overflowing their banks, will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana, and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor-to-isolated moderate river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday and Saturday.