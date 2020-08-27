Tracking the Tropics: Laura makes landfall as major hurricane

EYEWALL OF LAURA PUSHING INLAND ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA…CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING ONGOING.

The eyewall of Laura will continue to move inland across southwestern Louisiana during the next several hours. A National Ocean Service tide station at Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana observed a water level rise of 9.19 ft Mean Higher High Water at 1 AM. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, the airport reported a sustained wind of 98 mph with a gust to 132 mph, and a University of Florida observing tower reported sustained winds of 95 mph and a gust to 132 mph within the past couple of hours. A Weatherflow site in Cameron, Louisiana reported sustained wind of 92 mph (148 km/h) and a gust to 117 mph in the southern eyewall of Laura after the eye had passed overhead.

The hurricane is now moving north and is expected to continue moving northward through tonight, which should take the core of the system across Louisiana and Arkansas. After that, Laura will likely become embedded in the mid-latitude westerlies, and the much weaker cyclone is forecast to move quickly east-northeastward across the southeast U.S. and the mid-Atlantic states on Friday and Saturday. By late in the weekend and early next week, Laura, or its extratropical remnants, should accelerate northeastward across the western Atlantic.

Now that Laura is inland, rapid weakening is forecast and it will likely become a tropical storm later today and a tropical depression on Friday. It should be noted that strong hurricanes like Laura are not just coastal events. Even though Laura’s highest winds will decrease quickly as it treks inland, significant impacts from heavy rains and strong wind gusts are likely through at least tonight across portions of Louisiana and Arkansas. Some strengthening as an extratropical cyclone is expected when the storm moves over the Atlantic waters late this weekend and early next week.

1. Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm.

2. Hurricane-force winds will continue this morning in portions of the hurricane warning area, with catastrophic wind damage expected near Laura’s eyewall. Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts will continue to spread well inland into portions of extreme eastern Texas and western Louisiana through the day.

3. Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor to moderate freshwater river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat and flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio, Tennessee Valley, and Mid-Atlantic States Friday and Saturday.

