There is a trough of low pressure (Invest 99L) 1000 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized as it moves through the Saharan Dust. However, conditions are somewhat favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form during the weekend as it slowly moves to the WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. Next week conditions will not be favorable for development due to increased wind shear. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

A large area of low pressure (Invest 98L) is west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is getting better organized, and conditions are somewhat favorable for development into a tropical depression over the weekend while it moves to the WNW across the eastern Atlantic. However, conditions will become unfavorable for development early next week due to strong wind shear. NHC is giving this wave a high chance to develop.

Another area of low pressure could form in the next day or two a few hundred miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend and into early next week. It will move to the WNW into the northeast Caribbean Sea. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A tropical wave, currently over Hispaniola, will move across the Central to the Western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some slow development into an area of low pressure is possible as it moves west toward Texas and Northern Mexico by the middle of next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Lastly, in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Hilary rapidly intensified into a category 4 storm. It is moving north off the west coast of Mexico. It is forecast to get a little stronger and close to being a category 5 storm today. Then it will start to weaken over the cooler waters as it makes landfall late Sunday on Baja California. It will track north into the U.S. across California spreading torrential rain and wind. Significant flooding and landslides are expected early next week.